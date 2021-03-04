Grandmother denied seeing grandson after son passes away, hopes new bill will allow visitation rights

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — There is Virginia legislation that would allow grandparents to have visitation rights to their grandchildren if the parent is preventing them from seeing the child.

If it becomes law, Senate Bill 1325 would apply in situations like when the parent of the grandchild has died or is incapacitated.

CBS affiliate WJHL talked to a Southwest Virginia grandmother who explains why this bill is a necessity.

Dr. Paula Hill-Collins has been an advocate for people in the health care world but never thought she would have to be an advocate for her son and grandson.

The Wise County, Virginia grandmother is hoping SB 1325 will allow for her and her family to continue to play a role in her grandson’s life.

“People need to realize, children have a heart and children’s voices need to be heard,” Hill-Collins said.

Hill-Collins is counting down the days she and her family will have a chance to see their 5-year-old grandson.

“He would come to my house and he loved playing with our puppies and everything. Everything was, ‘My dad, my dad, my dad’s truck is bigger than yours. My dad’s trees are bigger than yours.’ He was in that stage where he loved and worshipped his dad,” Hill Collins explained.

She said the last time she saw her grandson was on December 23, 2019, which was one day before his father (Paula’s son), David Meade suffered from a fall and ultimately died a few weeks later.

Hill-Collins said the mother of her grandson has cut ties with the family since then.

Senate Bill 1325, which passed in the Senate and House on February 25 and 26 respectively, is an effort to not undermine parental authority but to force judges to consider grandparents.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam.