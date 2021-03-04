First-ever space hotel to be operational by 2027

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your favorite vacation spot could one-day be out of this world.

New details have been released about the world’s first space hotel developed by the Orbital Assembly Corporation.

The Voyager Station is expected to have restaurants, a movie theater, spa and rooms for some 400 people.

Construction is slated for 2025. The space hotel could be operational 2 years later.

