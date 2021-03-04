FedEx says all pickup, delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -FedEx announced all of its pickup and delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040.

The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be electric.

The company also announced it plans to invest $2 billion in vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

FedEx officials said they will continue to invest in alternative fuels for aircraft and renewable energy for the companies 5,000 facilities.

