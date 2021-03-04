Advertisement

FedEx says all pickup, delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040

The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be...
The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be electric.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -FedEx announced all of its pickup and delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040.

The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be electric.

The company also announced it plans to invest $2 billion in vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

FedEx officials said they will continue to invest in alternative fuels for aircraft and renewable energy for the companies 5,000 facilities.

Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

