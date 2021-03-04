Advertisement

East Tenn. woman accused of using stun gun on 8-year-old son

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman was arrested after allegedly using a stun gun on her 8-year-old son.

Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said Christina Johnson, 28, was arrested on charges of child abuse and false reporting.

Police said Johnson’s arrest came after an investigation into allegations of her tasing her son and leaving visible injuries.

According to investigators, Johnson said she did not know how her son was tased, then claimed her son tased himself. Johnson then admitted to using the stun gun on her son, officials said.

Johnson is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.

