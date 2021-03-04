Advertisement

Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later

Colt, a seven-yea- old Golden Retriever, died just one day after he save Napier’s life.
Colt
Colt(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

We continue to see story after story on recent flooding impacting people across the region but this story leaves a man calling his dog the hero.

For David L. Napier II it all started in the early morning hours of March 1st.

“I was actually asleep right upstairs there with my dog. He was sleeping on the other side of the bed and woke me up whimpering acting, not like himself. Whenever I kind of popped up out of bed I was trying to figure out what’s going on buddy I said Colt what’s happening?”

Colt is Napier’s seven-year-old golden retriever and it is his persistence Napier is thankful for today.

“As soon as I stood up I started hearing some cracks and some boom’s and followed by a series of boom’s in my living room is what it sounded like. I walked in and looked down the steps and they weren’t there,” said Napier. “Mud was coming in and I grabbed him and grabbed some clothes. I tried to get out the front door I pried it open and went on out on the deck which really isn’t hardly there anymore then ran out as quick as we could. "

Now as he stands in front of what use to be Colt and his home he is thankful they got out safe.

“Had every contingency we thought in place and we never thought it would knock the whole house 4 or 5 feet forward so it was a surprise.”

This is where the story takes an unexpected turn and you might be wondering how is Colt doing.

" The day afterward I got home to find him at my parents passed away,” said Napier. “It’s a lot. It’s been hard to take and it’s been a rough 2021 but I’m glad he was there when he was and kind of gives a little finality to it all.”

Colt died just one day after he save Napier’s life.

Now Napier remembers not only his sidekick but what his four-legged friend did in the final hours of his life.

Napier says he has talked to the Veterinarian and the cause of Colt’s death is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

