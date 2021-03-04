Advertisement

Cookeville church keeping the faith one year after losing members to deadly tornado

“Today we don’t move on, but we do move forward. We don’t move on from those that we lost because they will forever be apart of us a part of our community, a part of the fabric of our hearts. We’re never going to move on from them, but we can move forward for them,” said Pastor John Nichols.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastor John Nichols was hoping Wednesday would draw a large group of people back to Collegeside Church of Christ to remember the lives lost in the deadly tornado that hit Cookeville one year ago.

Nichols had an important message about moving forward.

One year later he says it’s hard not to ask the question ‘why-why did this happen here?’ He’s hoping people can turn to faith to help with their grief.

“We don’t like the way that it is and I’ll tell you we don’t. And we do wish that it was different, but we trust that You can solve all things,” said Nichols.

The church is holding services online with limited in-person attendance and members say they hope to be back in person with everyone soon.

