Community faces startling reality after rural hospital closes

Jellico Community Hospital closed Monday, now the town is a 45 minute ambulance ride from the nearest hospital
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, March 1, Rennova Health closed the Jellico Community Hospital after the city issued a 30-day notice for failure to comply with an agreed-upon contract.

On Wednesday, March 3, the hospital had only a few cars in the parking lot.

Across the street lives Jesse Bolton who is still processing the news of another closure.

”If he had to drive 45 minutes to another hospital he wouldn’t make it, he just wouldn’t, so it’s impacting a lot of people around here,” said Bolton.

Bolton was talking about his more than 80-year-old uncle, who lives down the street from him.

This community is now looking at only two options for a hospital, both almost 45 miles away.

”It was convenient for any resident who needed to seek higher medical care that’s just 500 yards away but now they’ll either have to go to Corbin or LaFollette Medical Center,” said Jon Bowers the administrator of Beech Tree Manor.

The assisted living facility sits just about 500 yards from the front of the hospital, and now like everyone else in town, getting to emergency services will take time.

”We’re disappointed we’re losing this vital service in the community,’ said Bowers.

For Bolton, his mother fell a few weeks ago in their home, having the hospital just in front of them, meant security.

”They help a lot of people around her. She fell the other day and I had to take her over there,” said Bolton.

While this closure and reopening have happened before, Bolton fears this time it could be for good.

”It’s pretty much another nail in the coffin. It’s probably got two more nails to go and then this town will pretty much be gone,” said Bolton.

There is hope someone is waiting to save their hospital.

