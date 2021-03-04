Advertisement

Barton 1792 Distillery begins to fill new storage warehouse

The Barton 1792 Distillery is located in Bardstown. (Photo from http://www.1792distillery.com/)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Barton 1792 Distillery in Kentucky has started filling the first new storage warehouse to be built on its site in over 50 years.

The bourbon producer says the first barrels of whiskey were rolled into Warehouse 33 last week.

The facility was built behind the Bardstown distillery as part of a $25 million warehouse investment.

The warehouse is the first to be built on the site since 1963. It will be joined by two more warehouses that are currently under construction and expected to be completed by this summer and fall.

The expansion will increase barrel storage capacity by 25%. It’s part of a broad expansion of Kentucky’s bourbon sector.

