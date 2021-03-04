Advertisement

Archivist hoping to reunite personal photos with tornado victims a year after storms

Pictures of graduations, weddings, and newborn photoshoots sit in boxes in safekeeping at Tennessee Technology University.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pictures of graduations, weddings, and newborn photoshoots sit in boxes in safekeeping at Tennessee Technology University.

Archivist Megan Atkinson is waiting for a reunion with their owners. She has organized the pictures alphabetically in boxes. They are memories that were once in a photo album or hanging on a wall.

“In terms of a tornado disaster you would not imagine the archives world would ever have a place to fit in it but we had the ability to help with materials,” she said.

Even though the deadly tornado was a year ago, pictures are still being discovered. Atkinson says she gets new ones regularly. Atkinson lovingly cares for the collection of lost memories, knowing it’s not quite time for some to be found.

”I’m allowing people to get to things when they can,” said Atkinson.

Emotions are still raw a year later and it’s still too hard for some victims to look at anything that reminds them of the destruction, but when the time is right-- Atkinson will help people find their lost treasures.

“It definitely impacts people. They think they lost them, that they do not exist. There are no prints and you can’t go and make another copy,” said Atkinson.

You don’t have to travel to campus to see the pictures. Atkinson has a Flicker page with the photographs cataloged. Simply write down the number on the picture and contact Tennessee Tech to figure out the best way to get it.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Dr. Paula Hill-Collins has been an advocate for people in the health care world but never...
Grandmother denied seeing grandson after son passes away, hopes new bill will allow visitation rights
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
New bill aims to improve public access to KY Office of Unemployment Insurance
Know thy neighbor? Survey shows many don’t know their neighbors by name
Associated Press image
Mental health initiative to provide more mental health services on Kentucky college campuses
WYMT Sunny
More sunshine on the way, dry cold front moves in Friday