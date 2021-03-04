A break in pavement shuts down KY 715 in Wolfe County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - KY 715 in Wolfe County is closed until further notice.

KY 715 is closed between Sky Bridge Road and the Red River Bridge at Menifee County line because of a break in pavement.

Crews with The Transportation Cabinet says that the road is unsafe for travel, as the break in pavement stretches across both lanes of the highway.

Again, it is unknown how long repairs will take, or when the road will be reopened.

Drivers can use an alternate route, KY 15 and KY 77 through Powell and Menifee Counties.

Road closed signs, and barricades will be displayed on KY 715.

The break in the road is a result of record flooding across the area, causing another break as KY 3237 on Canoe road in Breathitt County.

Drivers should use caution, watching for signs for pavement breaks and other hazards on state highways. If you need to report a break in pavement go online to https://go.usa.gov/xsQHr

