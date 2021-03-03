“With this kind of damage you know they’re just worried it will be another year without baseball:” Flooding destroys fields in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the water recedes in many areas across the region from this past weekend, flooding damage is revealed.

The damage in Clay County includes three baseball fields and a tennis court.

David Watson, Clay County Emergency Management Director, says the damages are worse than he anticipated.

“This water was more than just ponding water, it was raging water. As you can see it’s just a devastating one-time beautiful facility,” said Watson. “Hundreds and hundreds of yards of chain-link fence that’s destroyed. We’ve had buildings that are destroyed. Our field will actually have to be all redone. As you can see this parking lot, it’s gonna have to be resurfaced.”

The fields a place that all kids from high school all the way down to little league call home to America’s pastime.

Jason Smith, the Clay County High School baseball coach, says uncertainty remains for not only him but the players.

“With this kind of damage, you know ‚they’re just worried it will be another year without baseball,” said Smith. “I mean their first reaction was ‘what do we have to do to get it cleaned up.’ You know losing last year to Covid they were definitely coming in very excited to get to play.”

Smith is not calling it quits on the season just yet though with plans of hopefully playing more games on the road.

“I’ve already been telling the boys that will get closer because this will get stronger and by the end of the season they should help us out you know hopefully in the long run,” said Smith.

As the community now comes together hosting a community volunteer clean-up day soon.

“If you were part of this community and want to see the community come back better than ever then be part of that,” said Watson.

A specific date for the clean-up will be posted on the Clay County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

