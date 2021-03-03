Will Kentucky join other states in lifting pandemic orders? Not likely

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - COVID-19 continues to decline around the country, raising some early questions about when states will begin to lift a variety of pandemic restrictions, including indoor capacity limits and mask mandates.

The answer in Kentucky? According to Gov. Andy Beshear, not yet.

The governor talked about the issue in his Tuesday media briefing hours after the governors of Texas and Mississippi announced an end to pandemic restrictions, including their respective statewide mask mandates.

For reference, Kentucky and Mississippi are close to the national averages for per capita cases and hospitalizations, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Texas remains around 30 percent above those averages.

All three states are doing much better than they were in early January.

But the uncertainty surrounding new variants of the virus as well as a possible countrywide leveling off in the post-holiday decline had Beshear questioning the governors’ moves Tuesday as premature.

“Why would you take such a huge risk on human life right now with a light at the end of the tunnel?” Beshear said, referencing the increased pace of the vaccine rollout.

Beshear also noted instances last year when Texas and Mississippi took “reckless” steps he refused in Kentucky “and they paid the price.”

Earlier he described the “extreme consequences” of Texas’s loosened restrictions in late-summer 2020: “There were times Texas hospitals were so overrun that they were losing individuals because they couldn’t provide the proper care.”

He concluded: “We certainly are not going to act irresponsibly here in Kentucky.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke anticipating the issue Monday.

“I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from Covid-19,” she said. “Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.”

So will Kentucky see an end to its mask mandate and capacity limits soon? Probably not. But the issue is potentially more complicated in the commonwealth than it appears.

Beshear’s comments come one day after he announced a new executive order increasing capacity limits at Kentucky businesses from 50 percent to 60 percent.

He premised the order on the improved state of the virus in Kentucky, though it also happens to take effect on March 5 just in time to avoid any immediate fallout from Senate Bill 1.

Passed on February 2nd over Beshear’s veto, SB 1 is one of three measures from a Republican-led legislature that aim to reduce a governor’s emergency powers. Specifically, SB 1 limits the duration of executive orders in a state of emergency to 30 days unless extended by the General Assembly. If the order suspends an existing statute, it must also receive permission from the attorney general.

Beshear is suing to stop the three measures. A judge granted a restraining order halting one of them — but not SB 1. The judge has yet to decide whether to grant a full injunction in the case.

Meanwhile, SB 1 took effect immediately upon passage. It was not retroactive, so the governor’s previous executive orders remain in effect for 30 days or until March 4th. But beginning March 5th, those orders expire, and the governor cannot simply reissue identical orders.

The upshot: Kentucky might see incremental monthly policy shifts for some time.

That could represent a necessary workaround to legislative hamstringing. It could also reflect what the governor views as “responsible” is a bit of a moving target, depending on what the virus is actually doing on the ground.

As for the mask mandate, it remains to be seen what effect SB 1 will have. Last week, Beshear extended the mandate until March 29th. He has extended it in regular 30-day intervals since the order was issued last July.

