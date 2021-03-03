Ways to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flash Flooding lead to destruction in many areas across Eastern Kentucky. Many have lost their homes, cars, and personal belongings.

Here are a few ways you can help those flood victims:

The Downtown Beattyville Alliance, which is a partnership between Beattyville Main Street and Beattyville/Lee County Tourism, created the “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund.”

Many of the downtown businesses, along with almost every building, were hit hard by the floods. Some businesses were destroyed. The funds collected will help with cleanup supplies, such as garbage bags, brooms, mops, garbage cans, dumpsters, cleaning solutions and other expenses related to flooding.

If you would like to help, you can send checks to Teresa Mays at P.O. Box 307, Beattyville, KY 41311 or Dedra Brandenburg at P.O. Box 738 Beattyville, KY 41311. Officials ask that you make checks payable to the Downtown Beattyville Alliance/Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund. The Citizens Bank & Trust is also accepting donations once the bank reopens. You can also use PayPal.

In partnership with Chad Warrix (who is with Halfway to Hazard and The Troy Gentry Foundation) and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, the City of Hazard and Perry County have set up several locations where people can donate non-perishable food, supplies, clothes, furniture, etc.

Those locations are:

Perry County Schools Central Office

Kentucky Farm Bureau (Morton location)

Hazard High School

Appalachian ART Station

For monetary donations, you can donate to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and all Community Trust Banks in the region. You can donate to the foundation’s relief fund here. Donations will be collected for several weeks. For more information, you can call the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky at (606) 439-1357.

UNITE launched a secure Flood Relief Fund on its website, OperationUNITE.org. The Flood Relief Fund will be used to purchase bottled water, cleaning supplies, and other necessities for Eastern Kentucky counties that have declared a state of emergency. Click here to donate. The donation page will state “General Fund,” but all donations will be used for flood relief.

