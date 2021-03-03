Wayne County father/daughter duo arrested on heroin-related charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A father-daughter duo from East Lynn was arrested Tuesday on charges of buying and selling heroin, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say Rachael Stephens drove her father, Terry Stephens to Huntington “every week” to buy heroin.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit found about 55 grams of heroin on Terry Stephens.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to distribute 10 to 100 grams of heroin.

Rachael Stephens is charged with conspiracy to distribute 10 to 100 grams of heroin, and aiding and abetting.

