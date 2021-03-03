Titanic Museum helps kids across the country improve reading skills

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge participated in ‘Read Across America’ through a free virtual program for teachers and students.

The museum says they had 84,144 students and 4,468 teachers registered for the virtual learning programs. Responses include 37 states and other countries including China and the Netherlands.

In a normal year, Titanic literacy production would go visit schools and that would reach about 5,000 students locally. This year the Titanic is celebrating Read Across America with this virtual program that takes you inside the Titanic with links and talks about the ship along with the presentations that they’d normally take into the classroom.

“In part of our literacy program, we talk about hope courage and resilience and how the boys and girls can bring that into their lives. So resilience is taking lemons and making lemonade. So that’s what we did,” said Jodi Justus, First Class Maid. “I sort of hoped for 25,000 and the next thing I knew it was 40,000. Next thing I knew it was 80,000, we were hoping little and it blew up.”

Registration is now closed, but Titanic says educators interested in their program should fill out the contact form on their website.

The owner of the Titanic Museum Attraction says the programs serve to make the RMS Titanic relevant to young students everywhere but to show them how the ship’s story can be used to open their young minds to the art of learning.

“I want to thank everyone who worked with us to produce these exciting, virtual versions of our acclaimed, LIVE in-school and on-stage, Titanic learning programs,” said Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, Titanic Museum Attractions’ President/COO and Co-owner. “These original, student-tested and approved productions are now available for virtual teaching in classrooms around the world. I encourage teachers everywhere to join the growing number of educators who receive information about our unique learning opportunities.”

How about the virtual field trips? First Class Maid Jodi says she’s got options for that as well. So far during the Covid time, requests for those have become more.

You can contact the education team by visiting the education page at www.titanicattraction.com and submitting a contact form.

