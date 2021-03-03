Advertisement

The Health Wagon in SWVA receives first COVID-19 vaccine doses, planning drive-thru clinics

Source: The Health Wagon
Source: The Health Wagon(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- The wait is over for healthcare officials at The Health Wagon in Wise County, Virginia as they’ve received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Dr. Teresa Tyson, CEO and President of The Health Wagon, said they received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and hope to receive more shipments of the vaccine on a weekly basis.

The clinic plans to do a drive-thru clinic for those people who have been waiting for these vaccines to arrive.

As of early February, there were more than 500 people on a waiting list for the vaccine, according to officials at The Health Wagon.

