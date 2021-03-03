Sunny and milder today, dry trend continues for a while

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After weeks of winter and severe weather, we are finally getting a much needed break in the forecast.

Today and Tonight

We’re looking at another chilly morning across the area, but it will lead to another beautiful day. Sunny skies dominate the headlines today and highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. You can’t beat that for early March. All of the rivers have crested now and will continue to drop in the next few days. Many of them are already out of flood stage.

Tonight, we’ll cool back down under mostly clear skies, but we should be a little warmer, bottoming out in the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

I am beyond glad to say it looks like high pressure will be sticking around for quite some time. That means a long stretch of sunny days. We continue to keep the rain chances away through the rest of the week, through the weekend and into much of next week. I don’t think anyone will complain about this forecast.

Highs will stay in the low 50s on Thursday, upper 40s on Friday and Saturday, climb back toward 50 on Sunday and make a run into the 60s next week. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.