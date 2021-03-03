Plowy McPlowface: Minnesota’s Dept. of Transportation announces ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WVLT) -According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), 8 snowplows across the state bear new monikers thanks to a “Name a Snowplow” contest.

According to officials, Plowy McPlowFace was named as the winner of Minnesota’s Metro District snow plow.

The winning names are:

Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District)

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4)

Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1)

Plow Bunyan (District 2)

Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6)

F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7)

Darth Blader (District 3)

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)

MnDOT asked Minnesotans to submit their cleverest names for the contest earlier this winter.

The department says more than 122,000 votes were cast in the contest.

