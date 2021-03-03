Advertisement

People forced from homes by flooding in Breathitt County now able to return

By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People forced out of their homes Tuesday in Breathitt County are able to go back.

Officials say water levels at Panbowl Lake and Highway 15 are going down and they’ve controlled the situation.

It was a scary situation Tuesday evening in the Panbowl Lake area after part of the dam along Highway 15 broke away. Fortunately, crews worked quickly to fill that hole with sandbags to prevent any further damage or potential rupture.

Wednesday, the north fork of the Kentucky River continues to decrease with water levels falling below the action stage of 23 feet, which will also help the lake levels continue to decrease as well.

As for the damage done to the dam, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says things are stable.

“It seems like it’s holding secure, and, as the river level continues to fall, the situation will get even better,” said H.B. Elkins, KYTC District 10. “So, it looks like that what was feared is not going to materialize.”

Now, while this area is secure, Elkins says they will have engineers continuing to look at it to come up with a plan to fill it in and permanently fix it so it will never happen again.

