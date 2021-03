PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, a 68-year-old woman died in a single-car crash on Kentucky 1088 also known as Lotts Creek Road.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of ice.

The car then fell into a creek and flipped over.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

