One lineman dead, another injured on the job in Letcher County
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say one lineman was killed and another was injured while working around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say it happened in the Little Colley Area.
They say the men worked for TVS Cable.
The man injured was flown to a Huntington hospital in serious conditions.
Their names have not been released.
