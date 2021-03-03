One lineman dead, another injured on the job in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say one lineman was killed and another was injured while working around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it happened in the Little Colley Area.

They say the men worked for TVS Cable.

The man injured was flown to a Huntington hospital in serious conditions.

Their names have not been released.

