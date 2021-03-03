Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville 5-2 on the road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat No. 1 Louisville 5-2 Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals for the first time since 2000 and posted their first win against a Top 10 opponent.

Down 2-0, Jackson Feltner, Arthur Sells and Bryce Hensor provided RBI base knocks to put the Eagles up 5-2.

Grant Herron closed the door in the ninth inning with a strikeout to ice away the win.

Morehead State (2-5) visits Marshall on March 5.

