Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville 5-2 on the road

The Eagles posted their first win over a Top 10 opponent in school history.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat No. 1 Louisville 5-2 Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals for the first time since 2000 and posted their first win against a Top 10 opponent.

Down 2-0, Jackson Feltner, Arthur Sells and Bryce Hensor provided RBI base knocks to put the Eagles up 5-2.

Grant Herron closed the door in the ninth inning with a strikeout to ice away the win.

Morehead State (2-5) visits Marshall on March 5.

