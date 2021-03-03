Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Bell County after a missing Claiborne County, Tennessee man was found dead.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Rescue Squad and Kentucky State Police found Bill Baker, 86, Tuesday night in the Page Cutoff community after someone reported a body in the woods while looking for deer sheds.

When Bell County Coroner Jay Steele arrived at the scene, he identified Baker, who was reported missing February 16th and last seen in Pineville one day later.

An autopsy has been ordered, but there is no known cause of death right now.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department on the case.

