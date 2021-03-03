Advertisement

Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.(Bell County Sheriffs Department)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Bell County after a missing Claiborne County, Tennessee man was found dead.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Rescue Squad and Kentucky State Police found Bill Baker, 86, Tuesday night in the Page Cutoff community after someone reported a body in the woods while looking for deer sheds.

When Bell County Coroner Jay Steele arrived at the scene, he identified Baker, who was reported missing February 16th and last seen in Pineville one day later.

An autopsy has been ordered, but there is no known cause of death right now.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department on the case.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panbowl Lake Dam
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man arrested for falsely reporting his child was swept away by floodwaters
Laurel County flooding
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County
A body was found Tuesday in the Lovely area of Martin County, Kentucky.
Body found in Martin County, Ky.

Latest News

Jail
KSP: Two Pike County men arrested on child sex charges
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson 11 p.m.
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson 11 p.m.
Police Lights
One lineman dead, another injured on the job in Letcher County
Route 292 in Martin County
Martin County road closed after collapsing into river