Media organizations oppose open-records restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A coalition of open government advocates, including The Associated Press, is opposing a bill they say weakens Kentucky’s open records law.

The bill imposes a residency requirement on open records requests, and gives lawmakers the ability to deny requests without the option of appeal. Legislators in the Kentucky House voted 71-27 last Friday to advance the bill. It now heads to the Senate for a committee hearing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

