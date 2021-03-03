Advertisement

Madison Co. residents prepare for clean up after ‘gut wrenching’ flooding

For many people along flooded rivers, it could take days or weeks to survey the damage.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For many people along flooded rivers, it could take days or weeks to survey the damage.

The road to Terry Bray’s house in Madison County is underwater.

“I had no idea it was going to come up this bad,” he said.

He left early Sunday night, packing two pairs of shoes and some clothing.

“It was up to the front porch, now it’s up another 10-12 feet,” Bray said. Only the roof of his house and neighbors’ are visible.

Bray said, in all of his years living in Madison County, he’s never seen flooding this bad.

“Nobody’s reached out for anything. They just forgot about this end of the county,” Bray said.

He said this area needs resources to help clean up. He doesn’t know when the waters will go down and how much mud will be left.

“It’s gut wrenching,” he said.

For now, Bray and others feel stuck, outside of their homes, waiting for relief. Bray said his neighbors had to come back and rescue their horses from the rising waters by boat.

