KSP: Two Pike County men arrested on child sex charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 36-year-old Bill Daniel Combs and 29-year-old Stephen D. Ramey on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began two different undercover investigations.

They discovered Combs communicated with a juvenile online which resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2nd.

Combs was charged with two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch also began an investigation into Ramey after discovering he downloaded images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation resulted in a search at a home in Elkhorn City on March 2nd. Police say equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory examination.

Ramy was charged with four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Combs and Ramey are at the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.