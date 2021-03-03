Advertisement

Kentucky’s late-game struggles continue in loss at Ole Miss

Brandon Boston (UK) battles for a loose ball against Ole Miss
Brandon Boston (UK) battles for a loose ball against Ole Miss(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, MS. (WYMT) - Kentucky struggled yet again down the stretch, falling on the road to Ole Miss, 70-62. The two were tied at 50 with 9:13 to go before Ole Miss took control.

Ole Miss scored the first points of the second half before Kentucky went on an 8-0 run to take a 37-34 lead. From there, the two teams went back and forth throughout the second half. The Rebels took back the lead for good on a Romello White and-one that also gave Isaiah Jackson his fourth foul with 9:13 to go in the game.

Kentucky struggled in the first half, shooting only 35.7% from the field and 28.6% from three. Despite the bad shooting numbers, the Cats went into the half only down three. Keion Brooks, Jr. and Isaiah Jackson both had eight points in the first half.

The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack as four Cats were in double figures. Keion Brooks, Jr. led Kentucky with 16 points, while Olivier Sarr had 15, Jackson had 13 and Davion Mintz added 10.

The loss drops Kentucky to 8-15 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss improves to 14-10 and 9-8 in SEC play. Kentucky takes the court on Saturday in its final regular season game. The Cats host South Carolina on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

