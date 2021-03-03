Advertisement

Kentucky tops EKU 6-3 to stay unbeaten

The Wildcats are 5-0 for the first time since 2012.
UK improves to 5-0.
UK improves to 5-0.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team beat Eastern Kentucky 6-3 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park to improve to 5-0, their best start since 2012.

John Rhodes provided a two-run, go-ahead homer in the fifth inning. Rhodes and T.J. Collett each drove in a pair of runs.

Junior LHP Cole Daniels pitched 3.0 perfect innings of relief. Daniels struck out seven of the nine hitters he faced, including six straight. He logged career-highs in strikeouts (previous best was three) and pitches (42).

The 5-0 start is UK’s best since the 2012 team opened the season with 22 consecutive wins. UK is 79-26 vs. non-conference opponents under head coach Nick Mingione. UK currently has a 11-game winning streak dating to the 2020 season.

The Cats return to Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday afternoon vs. Evansville. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One lineman dead, another injured on the job in Letcher County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man arrested for falsely reporting his child was swept away by floodwaters
Laurel County flooding
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County

Latest News

Brandon Boston (UK) battles for a loose ball against Ole Miss
Kentucky’s late-game struggles continue in loss at Ole Miss
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville 5-2 on the road
Image captured from WSAZ uploaded by Keith Morehouse January 24 2020
Harlan County boys, Johnson Central girls take Team of the Week honors
(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)
Harlan grad Jordan Brock earns second team All-OVC honors