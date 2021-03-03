Kentucky State Police investigating possible flood related death in Martin County

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is now investigating the remains of a woman found Tuesday in Martin County, as first reported by our sister station WSAZ.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they received a call just before noon on Tuesday, with the caller saying they had possibly found the body of a dead woman.

When troopers arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old April Brewer of Lovely, Ky. along River Front Road. The area the body was found in had previously been submerged by floodwaters. Brewer’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.