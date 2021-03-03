Kentucky River still rising in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency officials believe the Kentucky River will crest just below 40 feet in Franklin County -- just short of major flood stage.

Wednesday, water from the river is much closer to, and even in, some homes on Travis Circle. Others, however, a breathing a sigh of relief.

Kelly Sparrow is moving back into his after evacuating over fears his home would be flooded. He’s confident now that where the river is expected to crest at will not impact him.

“I’ve never seen one this close,” Sparrow said. “It got to 36 feet back in 2015. This is just within two feet of getting into my house. Big relief.”

“Yeah I have great friends. 6 people came yesterday and this home was loaded up in an hour,” Sparrow added. He believes his home will be spared by the cresting of the Kentucky River.

Doug Rhodus, who lives within sight of Sparrow, was not so fortunate. His home was inhabitable this time Tuesday...by not today.

“I’m pretty sure it’s in,” Rhodus said. “Pretty sure it made it inside the house. Now just thinking about the cleanup. Still have another eight to ten inches of water coming in. Not crested yet.”

“Now I’m just thinking about the clean up. Going to be days and days of cleanup,” Rhodus added. “The mud, the stink, the smell. That is going to be the hardest to get out. Thank God I put most everything on blocks.”

Sabrina Brown is another homeowner on Travis Circle, who had a little bit of time to spare.

“When you buy a home on the river, you know there is always the potential for flooding. Rivers are always unpredictable,” Brown said. “We had to move our cars to a friend’s house, so that if the two ends of Travis Circle get flooded. You make a lot of changes suddenly and unexpectedly.”

It appears water levels are going to stay just shy of 40 feet at crest...but that is already enough to get in some homes and leave roads closed.

Despite the river flowing right through the middle of Downtown Frankfort, officials say the water will likely only get into the basements of a few of those homes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.