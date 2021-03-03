Advertisement

Jackson City’s BreAnna Tincher earns Player of the Week with multiple 40-point games

Jackson City's BreAnna Tincher drives to the basket vs. Iris Napier of Leslie County.
Jackson City's BreAnna Tincher drives to the basket vs. Iris Napier of Leslie County.(Photo: Bluegrass Sports Nation)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just another day at the office is what some would say about Jackson City’s BreAnna Tincher. The junior guard is putting up unbelievable numbers, leading the state in scoring with 31.8 points per game.

Over the past couple weeks, Tincher upped the ante, putting up 40+ points in three straight games. She had a career-high 44 against Prestonburg, 42 Against Leslie County and 41 against June Buchanan.

“I got stuck. Like I kept getting 38 and I got that all kinds of times and I was trying to get over that push myself to get over that and finally I got it one game,” Tincher said. “It was just easy after that. I was just getting them after right after each other.”

“For us, it’s kind of just another day at the office for her. I mean that’s the expectation that we have for her. We as a team understand that she is going to be our primary scorer,” Paul Green added, Jackson City’s girls basketball coach. “We expect her to go out night after night we even talk to the girls and say you know we know Bree is going to get 30.”

The junior put up 29 and 33 points in her last two games respectively against Menifee County and Lee County. Tincher is also leading the Lady Tigers with 7.5 rebounds per game. She was the state’s third-leading scorer last season with 25.2 points per game.

