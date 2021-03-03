High School student raises more than $10,000 in donations for school that flooded

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One student is going above and beyond to help his school after seeing the building flooded.

The clean-up for many counties begin as water receded in some areas and Freshman at Riverside Christian School Beau Price, wanted to make a difference.

While on Facebook, Price came across a feature that allows anyone to raise a birthday fundraiser through the site. That’s when for his birthday on Tuesday, he decided he wanted to raise money for his school.

Price says to his surprise a lot of people donated and his original goal of 200 dollars soon resulted in him raising more than he could imagine.

“I changed the goal to like 500 and they exceeded that within another hour. I put it up to 5,000 and then about an hour after I put it up to 5,000, there was a guy who texted my dad and told him a bunch of people were going to match it if it got to 10,000 and so I set the goal to 10,000 and we actually got that in the middle of the night, last night,” he said.

In raising more than 10,000 dollars, Price received businesses interested in helping the school and owners say they will match the amount he raises. If interested in donating to the school, you can visit riversidechristian.org or Beau’s Facebook page.

