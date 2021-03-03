Advertisement

Sunshine continues with mild temperatures

WYMT Mostly Sunny
(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s.

Sunshine continues for your Thursday with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It looks like we’ll get a little bit cooler Thursday night into Friday.

Extended Forecast

It looks like a weak cold front arrives by Friday knocking temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for highs with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

The sunshine continues this weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and lowers 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It looks like we could get warmer heading into the new workweek. Highs will get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with, you guessed it, more sunshine!

A few more clouds arrive Wednesday as some showers possibly move in late Wednesday mainly into Thursday of next week.

