Governor Beshear visits regional vaccination site in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear visited Kentucky’s regional vaccination site in Frankfort on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Kroger for their continued support throughout this pandemic to assist and protect Kentuckians all across our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle. The regional vaccination sites are just the latest example of how Kroger has stepped up, along with local officials and leaders in Frankfort, to make sure we get through this together.”

Last week, Governor Beshear announced the opening of 119 vaccination sites for a total of 410 sites across Kentucky, placing a vaccination site close to each person across the commonwealth.

Governor Beshear encourages Kentuckians in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C to get vaccinated.

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline. The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday

