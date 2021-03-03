Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, nearly more than 730,000 vaccine doses administered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 update release Wednesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than 731,000 Kentuckians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor’s office reported 1,175 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 407,373 cases.

170 of the new cases were those age 18 or younger. 680 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 175 in the ICU. 79 patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell to 4.6% on Wednesday.

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 33 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll up to 4,704.

4,548,986 tests have been administered in Kentucky with 47,927 having recovered from the virus.

The governor is also emphasizing that people visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website or to call the state’s hotline at 855-598-2246 for the latest information on vaccination phase and when new doses will be available at local health departments.

KY COVID Info 3/3/21 (WYMT)

As of Wednesday, 17 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.