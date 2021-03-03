From the schools to the streets, Floyd County community treks together through the flood

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people in Floyd County are seeing the floodwaters recede after the weekend rainfall left them underwater.

“Across the county, we’ve seen a lot of flooding and a lot of damage,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins. “We’ve seen a lot of folks displaced from homes. You know, I’m sure not knowing when they can go back to their home.”

Some areas are still dealing with blocked roadways and flooded structures, but others have moved on to the next phase: cleaning up.

The Floyd County School District opened five of its campuses Tuesday to serve as warming centers and provide resources and food to people in need.

Betsy Layne High School worked with Rural King, the Salvation Army, and other partners to provide “flood buckets” to families in need of cleaning supplies.

“We’ve got to take care of each other. I had a real good friend tell me in order to build a better eastern Kentucky, we’ve got a build better eastern Kentuckians. And that’s what we wanna do,” said Adkins. “Our kids have to know we care about them, we love them we care about where they come from. Before they know that we can educate them.”

Adkins said the school, and the others being utilized as warming centers through Thursday, are focused on providing safety and security to people in their time of need.

That attitude extended far from the schools, meeting the Osborne family in the Maytown community Tuesday.

“We all have low points in our life and if there’s not someone there to give us that hand up, it’s almost hard to get out of,” said Jesse Osborne, as his family handed out free food to people.

The family set up a grill in the back of a truck, feeding families in the area as they worked to clean their homes, and delivered food around the area in their ATV to people who had their hands full with clean-up efforts.

“It’s really just been a lot of sense of community with this,” Osborne said. “And not even just really with us, but just seeing other people be touched by it.”

Osborne said his family lives in the community and was blessed not to be impacted by the waters, but they wanted to offer a small piece of sunshine to the families who were.

“Just a sense of hope that there is somebody here to help you out during these times,” he said.

