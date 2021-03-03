Flooding causes water outages in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding in Estill County has led to some people losing water service.

Water from the Kentucky River rose so high it flooded Estill County Water’s District One building. It knocked out power to the pump that fills the main tank.

People in Water District Number One are asked to conserve water if they still have it. This affects about 3,000 homes in the southern part of the county. Officials said the city of Irvine is not affected.

Officials said based on the damage, they could be without water for several days. They said they won’t be able to make repairs to the main pump until floodwaters start to recede. They do have crews on standby ready to work when it is possible to do so.

Water is falling quickly in the area. It has dropped about a foot since yesterday. Still, main roads like Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89 remain blocked. They won’t reopen until officials think it is safe to do so.

People we talked to say the water rose a lot faster than it’s going down.

“Everything you’ve got is just floating off,” said Dallas Arvin. “I’ve got a dump truck down there that’s plum underwater and you can’t even see it. It submerged it so fast. I wouldn’t have even thought it would get up to the dump truck. I got up the next morning and I had to...it was underwater.”

Crews had to cut off power to several homes in the area because the water was close to the top of power lines.

Crews are doing their best to help people who are stranded or isolated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.