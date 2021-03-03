Eastern Kentucky family’s home floods for the fifth time

IVEL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The sunshine is a welcome relief for many, but it’s also shining a brighter light on flood damages in our region.

Judi Casalino lives in the Ivel community, and Toms Creek runs through her backyard.

Heavy rainfall during the last several days forced her out of her home, leaving a large mess to clean up.

For Casalino this isn’t the first flood she’s faced.

“I just want to walk away from this. I just can’t do it anymore. It’s devastating when you saw how beautiful it was beforehand,” Judi Casalino said. " I had a complete kitchen out here. Every bit of this will have to go. I have to start over all again.”

She’s faced five floods since 1984 -- three of those happening within five years of each other.

“In 1984, the water got to the ceiling in the house,” Casalino said. “We completely gutted the house. We tore the walls and everything out.”

Casalino said when heavy rain falls, it causes the culvert to back up and the creek to swell.

“I won’t get as much water as in previous years. Some years I experience more than in the past. It’s making it even more difficult for me to judge how much water I’m going to get here,” Casalino said. “I love redoing these houses, but it’s time. I think I’m going to have to move this time.”

