Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky family’s home floods for the fifth time

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The sunshine is a welcome relief for many, but it’s also shining a brighter light on flood damages in our region.

Judi Casalino lives in the Ivel community, and Toms Creek runs through her backyard.

Heavy rainfall during the last several days forced her out of her home, leaving a large mess to clean up.

For Casalino this isn’t the first flood she’s faced.

“I just want to walk away from this. I just can’t do it anymore. It’s devastating when you saw how beautiful it was beforehand,” Judi Casalino said. " I had a complete kitchen out here. Every bit of this will have to go. I have to start over all again.”

She’s faced five floods since 1984 -- three of those happening within five years of each other.

“In 1984, the water got to the ceiling in the house,” Casalino said. “We completely gutted the house. We tore the walls and everything out.”

Casalino said when heavy rain falls, it causes the culvert to back up and the creek to swell.

“I won’t get as much water as in previous years. Some years I experience more than in the past. It’s making it even more difficult for me to judge how much water I’m going to get here,” Casalino said. “I love redoing these houses, but it’s time. I think I’m going to have to move this time.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County Emergency Management issues mandatory evacuation for Lakeside, Brewers Trailer...
Evacuations suspended at Panbowl Lake in Breathitt County, Hwy. 15 remains open as water recedes
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall across the commonwealth
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Laurel County flooding
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County

Latest News

Homes in Floyd County are dealing with situations like this after a weekend of rainfall hit the...
From the schools to the streets, Floyd County community treks together through the flood
Flooding
From the schools to the streets, Floyd County community treks together through the flood- 6 p.m.
The Red River crested at its second highest point in recorded history.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky looking to give back to those affected by flooding
Owners of the home say they are devastated by what happened.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Perry County family looking for answers after mudslide destroys home