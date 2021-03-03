Advertisement

“We had no idea that the water was going to come up as far and as fast as it did": Community comes together to start clean-up of school

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the heavy rain that started a few days ago, many were left shocked as the rain resulted in high water leaving buildings like Riverside Christian School flooded.

“We had no idea that the water was going to come up as far and as fast as it did. We have about five to six cars destroyed. The gym and the school was probably about 8 feet of water,” said Administrator Shane Neace.

Current weather conditions allowed staff, volunteers and even some students to start the long but important clean-up process.

“Today the main thing is just getting stuff out of the buildings. We’re going to have a lot of garbage so it’s going to take a lot of hands just getting furniture and anything ruined out of the buildings,” said Director of Public Relations Andy Keck.

As the school works to recover, the community coming together keeps spirits high.

“We’re a community around here. I mean this is Eastern Kentucky. Everyone is family around here and so we just want to do what we can to help everyone out and so I just think everyone feels connected living in Breathitt County and surrounding communities and so they just want to do what they can to help,” he said.

Neace says those wishing to donate or volunteer can visit their website at riversidechristian.org or their Facebook page at Riverside Christian School.

