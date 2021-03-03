Beattyville business owners determined to rebuild despite flooding devastation

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The water has gone down in Beattyville, and now begins the long process of cleaning up the mud and debris left behind from the Kentucky River. Businesses are destroyed, but the owners are determined to rebuild.

Seeing their business and their livelihood destroyed has been hard for Chantel Bowman and Amanda Deaton to process.

They say this last year has been very trying, especially owning a hair salon from the COVID restrictions, then losing business because of weather, but their determination to rebuild and fight back is something that won’t go out of style.

“It was very overwhelming,” Bowman said.

For the last couple days, water has inundated their town and forced its way into their hair salon, a community staple for the last 38 years.

“It’s scary to think that you gotta start over from nothing. From scratch,” Bowman said.

The devastation spans the entire town. Wednesday, the community came out to clean their own homes and businesses, but helping each other. Because that’s what Kentuckians do.

“We definitely have a good support system in our small community. People have branched out through Facebook. Our clients are offering to come down here and clean up and help,” Bowman said.

A small community with a big heart and determination that no flood can wash away.

“Just one day at a time. Just trying to get it up and running,” Bowman said.

People have been donating clothes and other supplies over at Lee County High School for students and families who have been impacted there. Anyone needing that assistance should call the school to schedule a time to come pick up what they need.

Just about everything inside The Hair Village in downtown Beattyville is ruined after major flooding.



The water has gone down, and the long process to clean and rebuild is now starting. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/f8OkNcI8zm — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.