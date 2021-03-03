Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panbowl Lake Dam
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall across the commonwealth
WYMT Flood
Pictures of flooding across the mountains
Laurel County flooding
‘I sat in the flood waters and just cried’: Homes and cars destroyed by flooding in Laurel County

Latest News

Jail
KSP: Two Pike County men arrested on child sex charges
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson 11 p.m.
Officials remain on scene overnight to watch conditions of dam, Hwy. 15 in Jackson 11 p.m.
Police Lights
One lineman dead, another injured on the job in Letcher County
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate