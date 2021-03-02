“There’s a lot of people that are going to be unemployed because of this”: Flooding hits Lee County hard as businesses and homes are left underwater

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A hard to believe sight is what people in Beattyville describe after seeing their town mostly submerged underwater.

“I mean people have been evacuated from their homes. Their homes have been destroyed. All the businesses have been destroyed. There’s a lot of people that are going to be unemployed because of this,” said Cosmetologist Chantel Bowman who works at the Hair Village.

Due to the heavy rain, local businesses and homes are filled with water and that water rose so high rescue boats have been out on the water since the flooding began. They have been working to help those who may be stranded.

“Right now we’re just kind of in a holding pattern. We’ve conducted a lot of water rescues and getting people where they need to be, that were trapped by flood waters,” said Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen.

For those impacted, the flooding only brings despair and disappointment.

“Me so much like, with my family it’s just like you try to save and start the year of right and now it’s just it’s going to be gone because I don’t know how long I will be off work,” said Bowman.

While the city will take time to rebuild, city officials say the process is a community task. Officials say an unexpected event, can sometimes bring unity.

“That is the core of many people in this community. We might disagree on the day-to-day basis on different things. It might be politics or where my property line is, where your property line is, but when you’re in trouble, we’re neighbors,” said Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill.

Officials encourage everyone to stay safe, but to also stay alert. On Facebook, the Downtown Beattyville Alliance announced the alliance is now accepting donations for a “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund”. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Downtown Beattyville Alliance.

