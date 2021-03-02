Advertisement

Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Western Kentucky University student was arrested Saturday after allegedly raping a woman at a WKU fraternity house.

On Saturday, WKU police were dispatched to Greenview Hospital in reference to a sexual assault victim who claimed the act happened on campus at the Sigma Nu house.

According to WKU PD, the victim stated they were in Benjamin Massingille’s room when they became engaged in a verbal argument. The victim stated she became scared and started texting her friend to pick her up because Massingille was intoxicated and angry. According to the report, Massingille forcefully pushed her on his bed and began to take his pants off.

Police say the victim stated to her friend Massingille would not let go and raped her.

21-year-old Benjamin Massingille was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

