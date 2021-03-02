‘Shocked and devastated’: Tree crashes onto a Perry County home

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sherry Young lives in Bonnyman. She said around 2:00 Monday morning a tree came crashing onto her home, causing major damage to the inside and out.

“I heard a crash, and the ceiling and everything started caving in,” said Young.

Tree limbs, branches, and even a chainsaw rest on top of her roof. The tree knocked down electrical lines.

“You put your life savings in and now it’s destroyed,” said Young. “But, I know there’s people in worse shape than I am.”

She said although she only moved into her home in 2016, the memories she holds there last longer than a lifetime.

“Shocked and devastated. You don’t know which way to go,” she said.

“Trying to reach out to find where I can get help,” she added. “At least repair the damage so I can get back into my home.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said he verbally declared a State of Emergency a couple of days ago, but he put the declaration in writing on Monday.

“We continually get hit after the ice storm you see a week ago, then you walk right back as you’re gradually recovering from it, then you see the devastation from the water,” said Judge-Executive Alexander. “But, you know, we are going to continue to work hard, we’re going to do whatever it takes to get the roads back open to the public as safely as we can.”

The State of Emergency will last the next two weeks.

