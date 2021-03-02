Sheriff: Missing person investigation in Laurel County
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
56-year-old Barbara Caldwell was last seen off North Laurel Road and might be driving a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla with a Kentucky Tag (#819BML).
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606)-864-6600 or (606)-878-7000.
The case remains under investigation.
