Rivers still high in some spots, lots of sunshine on the way

Clouds in the sky
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rivers are still high in a lot of places, but they are starting to recede. The sunshine over the next several days should help those rivers!

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Breathitt County only until 1 a.m. Wednesday. This is due to the North Fork of the Kentucky River eroding Highway 15 near Pan Bowl Lake.

The only river, as of now, that is still rising is the Kentucky River at Ravenna. The Kentucky River at Heidelberg, Red River at Clay City, South Fork of the Kentucky River at Booneville, North Fork of the Kentucky River at Jackson, and the Levisa Fork at Paintsville have already crest and are dropping. The Kentucky River is still in major flood stage. The rest are in a moderate flood stage at this time.

We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine returns tomorrow with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s in some spots! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will keep us on the dry and sunny side over the next several days!

Highs will be in the lower 50s Thursday with overnight lows near 30. We’ll see a few clouds Friday with highs only getting into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine continues into the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It looks like the dry weather continues into the first half of next week with highs getting warmer.

