Preston Spradlin takes home OVC Coach of the Year; Morehead State, EKU take home honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Austin Peay senior forward Terry Taylor repeated as Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while Belmont junior guard Grayson Murphy repeated as OVC Defensive Player of the Year, Morehead State’s Johni Broome was tabbed OVC Freshman of the Year while his coach Preston Spradlin earned the OVC Coach of the Year award. The awards were voted on by league head coaches and communications directors.

Entering his fifth season on the MSU bench, Spradlin had led the Eagles to back-to-back OVC Tournament appearances, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2019. Entering this year the team was predicted eighth in the OVC preseason poll but far exceeded expectations, winning a school record 17 Conference games (the second-highest total in OVC history) and finishing second behind Belmont (one game back). MSU also has 20 overall wins, marking just the eighth time in program history the team has reached that mark (and first since 2015-16). Along the way the team won 12-straight games, which tied the school record also held by the 1983-84 squad. At one stretch the team won seven-straight games by double digits, the first time that had happened since 1929-30. The team also completed a regular season sweep of in-state rival Murray State for first time since the 2002-03 season. When the Eagles played at Belmont on February 13, it marked just the 11th meeting in the past 25 years of Division I college basketball between teams with 12-game (or longer) winning streaks (Belmont entered having won 18-straight, Morehead State entered having won 12-straight), and just the fourth time that has happened in the regular season. Entering the postseason Morehead State ranks 13th nationally in blocked shots (5.2/game), 30th in rebounding margin (+6.2/game) and 3-point defense (30.2%), 31st in scoring defense (63.4 points/game) and 37th in field goal defense (40.4%); each of those is tops in the OVC. Spradlin is the first Morehead State coach to win the honor since Donnie Tyndall in 2007-08. Other MSU coaches to win the award are Jack Schalow (1975-76), Wayne Martin (1981-82 and 1983-84) and Dick Fick (1994-95).

Broome helped Morehead State to a school-best 17 OVC wins (the second-most in OVC history) and the 20 overall wins mark for just the eighth time in school history (and first since 2015-16). He is currently one of three freshmen nationally to lead their teams in scoring (13.3), rebounding (8.7) and blocked shots (1.9). In the OVC he ranks first in blocks, second in rebounding, third in offensive rebounds (3.0/game), eighth in field goal percentage (57.6%) and 12th in scoring. Each of those (except scoring where he is second) are tops among all OVC freshmen. Broome has 10 double-doubles this year, the most by an Eagles freshman in more than 30 seasons; the 10 double-doubles ranks 15th nationally and second among all freshmen. Broome scored in double figures in 14 of his final 15 regular season games and had a season-best 25 points in a home win over Arkansas State in December. He has been named OVC Freshman of the week nine times (including winning or sharing the award each of the last five weeks of the season), which ranks third in league history (two off the record). He needs only 16 more rebounds to surpass Kenneth Faried’s MSU freshman record for rebounds (241); Faried went on to set the NCAA modern era rebound record with 1,673. Broome is the third Morehead State player to win the honor, joining Erik Brown (1998-99) and Ricky Minard (2000-01).

ALL-OVC TEAMS

First Team:

Austin Peay senior forward Terry Taylor

Belmont’s Grayson Murphy

Belmont’s Nick Muszynski

Murray State’s KJ Williams

Murray State’s Tevin Brown

Morehead State’s Johni Broome

Eastern Kentucky’s Tre King

Eastern Kentucky’s Wendell Green Jr.

Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams

Eastern Illinois’s Marvin Johnson

Second Team:

Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay

Tennessee State sophomore guard Mark Freeman

Jacksonville State’s Brandon Huffman

Morehead State’s Devon Cooper

UT Martin junior forward Cameron Holden

Morehead State’s Broome, Eastern Kentucky’s Green and Morehead State Junior Skyelar Potter also were named to the All-Newcomer Team.