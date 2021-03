PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with The Perry County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters with the Grapevine and Chavies Fire Department helped a driver trapped in flood water on KY highway 28/451.

Police say it is best to find an alternate route until water subsides.

Remember, if you see high water, turn around and do not drown.

