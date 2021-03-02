Officials say Owsley County Community trapped by flooding

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the county trapped by heavy flooding, with several roads being blocked by water and debris, Judge-Executive Cale Turner commended his community for coming together during a crisis.

“It’s what really assisted us during the ice storm and what has assisted during this flood. People are doing what they need to be doing and that’s what I’m proud of,” Owsley County Judge-Executive Cale Turner said.

And Booneville Mayor Nelson Bobrowski, appreciating the help from all sides.

“Rescue squads, fire departments, city police, county police, state police is here, and are in constant communication with our emergency management systems,” Mayor of Booneville Nelson Bobrowski said.

Brett Burns, who lives in Owsley County, saw the destruction firsthand.

“We had water up in our barns, on our farm. We had water up close to some of our structures that we have that are on the farm as well. Some roads that are blocked, I actually can’t get to my office or to work right now,” Brett Burns said

For Burns, it is devastating to see his county is such shape.

“And I worry about people in their homes that were low lying areas and may possibly be isolated or need help, need assistance and just the amount of property damage and loss overall is just really alarming, it really is,” Burns said.

Asking his town to stay strong during these troubled times.

“Just keep evading, we’ll survive this again. Last week was a terrible week with all the ice and snow and everything. We made it through that, and we’ll make it through this,” Bobrowski said.

Turner says they have not had any reports of accidents or deaths.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.