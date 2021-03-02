Officials say flooding situation in Jackson County has calmed down

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many are still cleaning up in Jackson County after this weekend’s flooding.

“Everybody stay safe and we’ll try to get this mess cleaned up as quick as we possibly can,” Mayor of McKee John Tompkins said.

Tompkins is proud of his community during the crisis.

“Yeah, everybody was out, trying to help everybody and trying to make sure everybody was safe and that everybody that could get out, had,” Tompkins said.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard was devastated by the amount of damage his county received.

“And we went ahead and declared a state of emergency that way maybe there’s federal money that can help us, like our neighboring counties. We’re going to need that to try to get back to normal,” Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said.

With rescue squads hard at work during the flooding.

“We had to rescue a man yesterday morning, a gentleman that had been on the roof of his car, just about all night. He was almost hypothermic when we got to him,” Gabbard said.

Saying the recent weather was nothing he has ever seen before.

“It’s almost like it’s bouncing off the craziness we dealt with in 2020. Maybe 2020 was meant to prepare us for this type of season, I don’t know but Eastern Kentucky people are resilient,” Gabbard said.

Thankful that the situation was not as dire as it could have been.

“You know, we were lucky. We just didn’t have anybody die, just mostly property damage,” Tompkins said.

Gabbard says all that is left to do is clean up the property damage and take care of any remaining mudslides left over from the floods.

